Court orders Tsarukyan’s arrest

A Yerevan court decided to arrest Abram Manukyan, an ex-deputy from the Prosperous Armenia opposition party, on charges of vote-buying, the representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Gor Abrahamyan, informed.

