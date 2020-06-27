Serbian Parliament Speaker tested positive for Covid-19
The speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, Maya Gojkovic, tested positive for Covid-19, Tanyug agency reports.
The 57-year-old chairman of parliament was diagnosed with pneumonia. She has been hospitalized and is being treated according to her diagnosis.
According to the press-service of the politician, she is doing well despite the illness.
Earlier today, the Minister of Defense of Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin, also tested positive for Covid-19, but his disease is asymptomatic.
Vestnik Kavkaza
