North Caucasus leaders voted on constitutional amendments

The heads of all constituent entities of the North Caucasus Federal District took part in the vote on amendments to the Constitution of Russia.

Today, Kazbek Kokov (Kabardino-Balkaria), Vladimir Vasiliev (Dagestan) and Rashid Temrezov (Karachay-Cherkessia) visited the polling stations, TASS informs.

Earlier, Chechnya’s Ramzan Kadyrov, North Ossetia’s Vyacheslav Bitarov, Ingushetia’s Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov and Stavropol’s Vladimir Vladimirov cast their ballots.