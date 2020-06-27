Second disinfection carried out in Kyrgyz White House

At the moment, the presidential office building in Kyrgyzstan is being disinfected, Deputy Chief Physician of the Bishkek Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, Mira Kurmanova informed.

“Prior to this, the disinfection of the offices was carried out, and today - the common rooms are being cleaned,” Sputnik Kyrgyzstan quotes her as saying.

According to the deputy head doctor, the White House was not closed for quarantine. She added that the disinfection will be carried out "quickly, most likely in one day."