Georgian Minister explains delay in resuming regular flights

Georgia postponed for a month the restoration of regular international flights due to a lack of readiness to receive passengers from various countries, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natiya Turnava explained.

“Regular flights mean that we must open the doors to all countries at the same time, as it was before, and these are more than 40 airlines, not only from Europe, but also from neighboring countries, from the East and so on. But our market isn’t ready for this, and that would be wrong to resume flights based on the existing risks,” Sputnik Georgia quotes the Minister of Economics as saying.