Russian doctors arrive to Baikonur (VIDEO)
Russian doctors flew to Kazakhstan's Baikonur to combat the Covid-19 outbreak. The relevant message was published on the Roscosmos website.
A charter flight of the state corporation with the combined medical detachment of the Federal Biomedical Agency landed at the Krainy airport. Ventilators, 2 thousand sets of personal protective equipment and necessary medications were delivered to Baikonur.
Roscosmos State Corporation and Federal Biomedical Agency are taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus infection at the Baikonur complex, the report reads.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in InstagramSubscribe