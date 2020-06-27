Major natural fire extinguished in Crimea

Rescuers with helicopter extinguished burning dry grass along the Yalta-Sevastopol road, the Crimean EMERCOM informs.

The rescuers received information about the fire in the urban-type settlement Katsiveli, Yalta, at 12.32 Moscow time.

37 pieces of equipment were used in the extinguishing of the fire, including the Mi-8 helicopter.

"As of 17:15 Moscow time, the fire has been eliminated on an area of 5.5 hectares," the EMERCOM informed.