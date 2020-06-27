Congressmen propose to allocate almost 3,8 billon dollars to “contain Russia”
The US House Committee on Armed Services has put forward a proposal to allocate 3,8 billion dollars to “contain Russia” in the new fiscal year.
"Fully fund the European containment initiative and provide an additional $ 3,789 billion for strategic maritime transport, satellite communications, refueling, submarine and anti-submarine combat operations that increase deterrence against Russia," RIA Novosti cites the initiative.
Vestnik Kavkaza
