Online voting turnout in Russia exceeds 75%

According to the data of the digital headquarters, three-quarters of citizens participating in the online-voting on amendments to the Constitution have already cast their ballots.

Thus, the turnout at online voting has already exceeded 75%, RIA Novosti informs.

Residents of two pilot regions - Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod Region - can vote online on June 25-30.

As previously stated by the chairman of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, according to the results of two days of voting, the turnout reached more than 19%, 21 million 171 thousand 137 people cast their ballots in total.