KCR farmers plant first experimental peach orchard

For the first time, Karachay-Cherkess farmers planted an experimental peach orchard in the region with an area of ​​1 hectare in the Adyge-Khablskiy region, the head of the republic Rashid Temrezov wrote on his Instagram page.

"The horticultural industry in our republic does not stand still. The first peach orchard has been planted in the Gardens of Karachay-Cherkessia in the area of ​​one hectare. The planting was carried out in an experimental manner, at this stage, it is important to understand whether this crop will take root in the republic or not. Expectations are rather optimistic, " he wrote, TASS reports.