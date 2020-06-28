Russia reports less than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row

The number of Russia’s new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past day reached 6,791, and for the third day in a row the growth was lower than 7,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the total number of COVID-19 cases hit 634,437. The daily growth did not exceed 1.1% in the past three days.

New 717 cases were recorded in Moscow, 325 in the Moscow Region, 285 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 232 in the Irkutsk Region and 222 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The lowest growth rate was recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, the Nenets Autonomous Region, Moscow, Crimea, the Moscow Region, Ingushetia, North Ossetia and the Kaliningrad Region.

To date, 226,227 people diagnosed with the coronavirus are ill in Russia.