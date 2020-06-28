Over 10 million COVID-19 cases reported globally

Over 10 million COVID-19 cases have been reported globally, News.am reported citing Reuters.

According to the World Health Organization, this figure is about twice the annual rate for serious flu cases.

The milestone comes as many hard-hit states are relaxing lockdown measures while 'making extensive alterations to work and a social life that could last for a year or more until a vaccine is available.'

"Some countries are experiencing a resurgence in infections, leading authorities to partially reinstate lockdowns, in what experts say could be a recurring pattern in the coming months and into 2021," Reuters noted.

According to experts, a similar situation could happen again in 2021.