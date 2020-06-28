COVID-19 death tall in Armenia reaches 427

COVID-19 death tall in Armenia has reached 427 as the government confirms six new deaths, News.am reports.

The youngest of the deceased patients was a 33-year-old man, and the oldest - an 87-year-old woman.

“Regarding the latest cases of death, the patients were 33 (male), 83 (female), 87 (female), 81 (female), 85 (male) and 80 (female) years old. All had pre-existing chronic diseases," the health ministry noted.

"6 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 139."