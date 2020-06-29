Putin: Russia to get over current crisis with minimal losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is convinced the country will get over the coronavirus-triggered crisis with minimal losses.



"I think Russia will be able to get over everything, to cope with everything and survive. The question is the price of it," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday when asked whether Russia could have withstood such a crisis should it happen twenty years ago.

According to the Russian head of state, the country’s authorities have generally managed to protect the populations from the coronavirus infection. He noted that although in terms of the overall number of coronavirus cases Russia is the third in the world but can boast one of the lowest death toll.

"So far, thank God, it is so. I hope it will continue like that or even better, since the situation is improving," Putin sressed.