Brian Hook discussed arms embargo on Iran in UAE

U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Advisor to Secretary Brian Hook visited the United Arab Emirates on June 27-28, 2020, according to the U.S. State Department.

During the visit, Hook met with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak.



"The two sides discussed extending the UN arms embargo on Iran, which expires on October 18, 2020. Special Representative Hook updated Emirati officials on diplomatic efforts to extend the embargo and they discussed the risk of an arms race in the region if the embargo is not renewed," the statement reads.