Kyrgyzstan’s COVID - 19 cases surpass 5,000 mark

Kyrgyzstan’s COVID - 19 cases reached 5,017, including 269 new confirmed cases.

Three patients with coronavirus died in Kyrgyzstan within 24 hours, Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbayev said.



Two died from coronavirus in Osh region and one in Bishkek. These 3 cases bring the total number of Covid-19 linked deaths in Kyrgyzstan to 50 as of June 29, he said.

Usenbayev said that 52 patients with COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals after recovery for the past 24 hours, a total of 2,294 patients recovered so far, AKIpress reported.