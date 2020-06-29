Voter turnout at online voting on Russia's constitutional amendments reaches 80%

The voter turnout at online voting on amendments to the Russian constitution has reached 80%, with more than 938,200 voters taking part, according to Sunday’s data on information screens at the center monitoring the voting process.



The online vote began on Thursday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. Voters from the Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region can take part. As of 19:16 Moscow time on Sunday, June 28, the turnout stood at 80.0% and 938,224 ballots were accepted. The online voting will end in less than 49 hours, at 20:00 Moscow time on June 30.



Around one million voters in Moscow and some 140,000 in Nizhny Novgorod regions have registered for taking part in the online voting, TASS reported.



Nationwide voting on constitutional amendments started in Russia on June 25. The official voting day under the presidential decree is July 1 but due to the coronavirus situation, the voting period has been extended for a week, from June 25 through July 1. Vote counting will begin in regions after 20:00 local time on July 1, when polling stations close. Along with the extended voting period (from June 25 to July 1), people can cast their votes outside polling stations at specially organized voting areas, including outdoors, or use contactless voting at home or the Mobile Voter application. Additionally, residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region can vote online.