Russian watchdog: 297,000 people remain under medical observation over coronavirus

As many as 297,000 people in Russia remain under medical observation over the coronavirus, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement.



"As many as 297,000 people remain under medical observation in Russia," TASS cited the statement as saying.



According to the watchdog, more than 19.3 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far with 289,000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.