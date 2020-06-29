Zarif to address UN Security Council

Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif will deliver a speech at UN Security Council session about Resolution 2231 on Tuesday through a video conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said

"Iranian FM held two video conference with his Chinese and Omani counterparts on issues of mutual interest in previous days," the Mehr news agency cited the spokesman as saying.

He is scheduled to talk with his Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani through a video conference today," Mousavi noted.