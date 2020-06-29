Armenia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 25,000 mark

Armenia has confirmed 482 COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 25,127, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



A total of 13, 297 coronavirus patients recovered from the illness, 11,254 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment, Sputnik Armenia reported.



Seven COVID-19 new deaths have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number to 433. Four cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total number of such cases is 143.



Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until July 13.