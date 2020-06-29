Georgia reports two new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported just two new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 926.



Both of the new cases are imported (truck drivers), Agenda.ge reported.



As of today 120 people remain infected with COVID-19, 791 of the 926 patients have recovered, while 15 others have died.



2,819 people are under quarantine in the country.



Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 101,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus.



Regular international flights will not resume in Georgia until August 1 as more than four million people remain infected with COVID-19 in the world.