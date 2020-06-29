More than 400,000 COVID-19 patients recover in Russia

Another 4, 343 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia in the past 24 hours, overall, 403,430 people recovered in Russia, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in the past day reached 6,719 and the figure has been less than 7,000 for the fourth day in a row.



According to the crisis center, the total case tally rose to 641,156. The daily growth rate did not exceed 1.1% in the past four days.



Some 782 new cases were recorded in Moscow, 335 in the Moscow Region, 277 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 236 in the Irkutsk Region and 219 in St. Petersburg. To date, 228,560 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in Russia.



The lowest daily growth rate was registered in the Chukotka and Nenets Autonomous Regions, in Moscow, Sevastopol, the Moscow Region and North Ossetia, TASS reported.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 93 in the past day to 9,166.