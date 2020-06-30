Kyrgyz Deputy PM contracts coronavirus

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiyev tested positive for COVID-19, the government said.



Asrandiyev continues to work remotely, the virus form is mild, he feels good and receives treatment, AKIpress reported.



Asrandiyev and a number of government members will not be able to take part in the oath taking ceremony of the new Prime Minister, as they contacted with infected person.



Head of the Government Office, Minister Taalaibek Temiraliyev, Culture Minister Azamat Jamankulov, Minister of Justice Marat Jamankulov and Minister of Transport and Roads Janat Beishenov are isolated.



The oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov is expected today at the parliament meeting, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will attend the meeting.