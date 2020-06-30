Atambayev hospitalized with double pneumonia

Jailed ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was hospitalized June 29 with community-acquired double pneumonia, the National Security Committee said, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19.



In the past week, Atambayev met with his attorneys and family members while in the detention facility of the National Security Committee several times, the statement said.



His attorney Zamir Jooshev developed some symptoms of viral infection after he contacted his relative who is receiving treatment from COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital, the AKIpress reported.



The National Security Committee pre-trial detention center operates on a regular mode, the statement added. All employees of the detention facility were inspected, no symptoms of coronavirus infection were detected.