Over 6,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Russia
Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 6,693 in the past day and the daily growth rate slowed to 1%, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.
According to the crisis center, the total case tally in Russia reached 647,849. In the past four days the daily growth rate did not exceed 1.1%.
Some 745 new cases were recorded in Moscow, 301 in the Moscow Region, 279 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and 253 in St. Petersburg, TASS reported.
Another 9, 220 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia in the past 24 hours, overall, 412,650 people recovered in Russia
Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 154 in the past day to 9,320.
Vestnik Kavkaza
