Over 6,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Russia

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 6,693 in the past day and the daily growth rate slowed to 1%, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.



According to the crisis center, the total case tally in Russia reached 647,849. In the past four days the daily growth rate did not exceed 1.1%.

Some 745 new cases were recorded in Moscow, 301 in the Moscow Region, 279 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and 253 in St. Petersburg, TASS reported.

Another 9, 220 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia in the past 24 hours, overall, 412,650 people recovered in Russia



Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 154 in the past day to 9,320.