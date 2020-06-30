ISIS terror plot foiled in Vladikavkaz

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a planned terrorist attack in Vladikavkaz, the North Caucasus. A follower of the ISIS international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) who was plotting to carry out a blast there was detained, the FSB Public Relations Center said.

"The Federal Security Service prevented a terror attack in the city of Vladikavkaz. As a result of the operation, a Russian citizen born in 1990 was detained. He was plotting to detonate an improvised explosive device near one of the administrative buildings with subsequent plans to head out to a combat zone in the Middle East in order to participate in the activities of the ISIS (outlawed in Russia) international terrorist organization," TASS cited the center as saying.



Unearthed in his cache were components for a homemade explosive device as well as his electronic correspondence with ISIS members abroad proving his criminal intent.



A criminal case was opened charging the detainee with terrorist activity, and additional charges over the attempted terror attack are being considered.

According to the press service of the FSB’s North Ossetian branch, the man taken into custody as the suspect in the Vladikavkaz, North Caucasus, terror plot admitted his guilt.



"Yes, he admitted [his guilt]," the source said.