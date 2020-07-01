Trump holds phone call with Elizabeth II

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Queen Elizabeth II and wished her a belated happy 94th birthday, the White House said.



The rare royal phone call occurred more than two months after the queen’s birthday in April, and the queen’s office said it was part of a series of calls to world leaders.



"The president wished the Queen a happy birthday, marking 94 extraordinary years," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an initial statement revealing the call.



Trump also expressed his condolences for the more than 43,000 British coronavirus pandemic victims, Deere said.



The pair "discussed close cooperation on defeating the virus and reopening global economies," Deere said, and "reaffirmed that the United States and United Kingdom stand together in our special relationship and will emerge from this trying time stronger than ever before."

In a statement hours later, the royal family’s press office placed a different emphasis on the conversation, The New York Post reported.



"Today, The Queen spoke to President Trump by telephone from Windsor Castle ahead of Independence Day in the United States on the 4th July," the UK office said.