McGregor's coach confirms former UFC champion is retired

Former Irish Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is truly retired according to his head coach, John Kavanagh.



McGregor recently tweeted he was retired yet many fans and fighters didn’t believe it. The Irishman has retired before but his coach claims he truly is done with fighting, as far as he can tell.



"Yes, he is [retired], as far as I can tell," Kavanagh said on an Instagram Live (captured by MMAFocus). "That’s what he said, isn’t it?"



Although many think McGregor will return to the Octagon once fans can come back, Kavanagh said he won’t push his fighter to return. He believes only McGregor himself can convince him to come back if he truly is retired.



"Conor will tell Conor what he’s gonna do," he said. "And who knows? Who knows what’s gonna happen in the future? But as for now, he’s retired."