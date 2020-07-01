Hikmat Hajiyev: globally, coronavirus must be recognized as war

Azerbaijan continues international cooperation regarding COVID-19, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"Azerbaijan continues cooperating with the World Health Organization in this sphere," assistant to the president of Azerbaijan said at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku.

"One of the most important steps taken by Azerbaijan was President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to hold a special session of the UN General Assembly," he noted.



Hajiyev said that this is a vivid example of trust and respect for Azerbaijan.

According to him, there are opinions to extend the anti-COVID quarantine regime for two more weeks in Azerbaijan.

"The issues related to coronavirus in Azerbaijan are being monitored around the clock, the necessary instructions are being given, the measures are being taken," assistant to the Azerbaijani president said.



Hajiyev stressed that the issue of rendering support to the people being treated at home is also being considered.

The assistant to the Azerbaijani president also said that coronavirus reveals big social, economic and other problems on a global scale.



"Coronavirus exacerbates the problems in the world. Globally, coronavirus must be recognized as a war. We will feel this threat until coronavirus is eliminated," Hajiyev said.

He noted that the Armenian authorities hide most of the country's coronavirus figures. Hajiyev emphasized that Armenia asks other countries for help and at the same time opposes the Azerbaijani president’s global initiative to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly.



"This again exposed Armenia’s true essence,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added. “All countries show solidarity regarding the battle with COVID-19. All countries stress great importance and relevance of this initiative. However, Armenia, opposing this initiative, demonstrated its true nature."