Russia reports 6,500 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 6,556 in the past day reaching 654,405, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

For the sixth day in a row, less than 7,000 cases of infection were confirmed in the country. The daily growth rate did not exceed 1% in the past two days.



Some 306 new cases were reported in the Moscow Region, 262 in St. Petersburg, 261 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 256 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 248 in the Irkutsk Region.



The lowest daily growth rate was registered in Sevastopol and Chukotka, Moscow and the Kaliningrad Region. In the Kostroma and Moscow Region as well as in North Ossetia and the Jewish Autonomous Region the growth rate reached 0.5%, the crisis center said.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 10,281 in the past 24 hours, a total of 422,931 people have recovered by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

Over the past day another 1,796 patients in Moscow recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has risen to 152,193.



The number of COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment now has declined from 225,879 to 221,938, TASS reported.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 216 in the past day to 9,536.