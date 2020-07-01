Armenia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 26,000 mark

Armenia has confirmed 523 COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 26,065, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



A total of 14, 563 coronavirus patients recovered from the illness, 113,665 tests were carried out, Sputnik Armenia reported.



Twelve COVID-19 new deaths have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number to 602.



Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until July 13.