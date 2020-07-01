Second coronavirus wave unlikely to hit Moscow, mayor says

A second coronavirus is unlikely to hit Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at a meeting with the city’s residents in the Filatov Lug park on Wednesday, TASS reports.

He pointed out that the situation in the city was the worst in early April. "Things have changed since then, the situation keeps getting better. I doubt that there will be a second wave. There may be some spikes but they won’t change the overall picture," Sobyanin noted.

At the same time, the Moscow mayor was hopeful that a coronavirus vaccine would be created in the coming months.

The national anti-coronavirus crisis center said earlier on Wednesday that 611 new cases had been identified in Moscow in the previous 24 hours, the lowest number since April 6.