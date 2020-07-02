97.92% of Chechnya voters support constitutional amendments

Around 97.92% of voters in the North Caucasian Republic of Chechnya have supported amendments to the Russian constitution, a spokesman for the republic’s election commission said after 100% of ballot were counted.

"With 100% of ballots counted, as many as 712,909 people, or 97.92%, voted for, and 14,132 people, or 1.94% voted against. The voter turnout was 95.15%," TASS cited him as saying.



The nationwide voting on amendments to the Russian constitution was held from June 25 through July 1, the official voting day. The voting period was extended to reduce coronavirus infection risks. The amendments will come into force if supported by more than a half of those taking part. There is no minimum voter turnout.