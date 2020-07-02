Armenia reports almost 600 new COVID-19 cases in past day

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 593 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 523 a day earlier, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



"In the past twenty-four hours, 593 new coronavirus cases were identified and 473 patients recovered from the illness. To date, 15,036 patients have recovered from the disease while the total number of the infected stands at 26,658," TASS cited the ministry as saying.



Six coronavirus patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 459 since the start of the pandemic in the republic, the latest data indicate.



Yerevan hospitals conducted over 2,100 coronavirus tests in the past twenty-four hours, the ministry said.



The Armenian population equals 2.9 million people, which means that the coronavirus infection has been identified among 0.9% of the republic’s residents since the start of the pandemic in the country. Over this time, 115,765 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the republic, of which 23% have been positive.



In the past week, Armenia registered no less than 400 new coronavirus cases daily whereas for three consecutive days the COVID-19 case count equaled 700.