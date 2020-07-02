Nursultan Nazarbayev recovers from COVID-19

Kazakhstan's former president Nursultan Nazarbayev has recovered from COVID-19 which he contracted in mid-June, his spokesman Aidos Ukibay said on Thursday.



Nazarbayev, who will turn 80 next week, retains sweeping powers as Yelbasy, or national leader, and chair of the Central Asian nation's security council, and is seen as a guarantor of political stability, Reuters reported.



"Today, Yelbasy tested negative for COVID-19," his spokesman wrote on Twitter.



Nazarbayev will remain in self-isolation and will work remotely, Ukibay said. He also posted a photo of Nazarbayev walking out of a forest and a screenshot from an activity tracking app showing Nazarbayev had walked 2.5 kilometres.