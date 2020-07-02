Caucasus: five persons

Another video trip with Vestnik Kavkaza can be called 'Genius loci' - this is a story about five people whose names are bound up with the region.



After watching the video, you will recall



Imam Shamil, who united the highlanders of Dagestan and Chechnya in their struggle for independence, but who ultimately surrendered on honorable conditions;

Mikhail Yuryevich Lermontov, the main Russian sentimentalist and pioneer of Russian realism, whose work was greatly influenced by the Caucasus, which the great poet and author of the foundational novel 'A Hero of Our Time' visited at a very young age for the first time, meeting there his first love;



Rasul Gamzatov, who wrote books in his native Avar language, millions of copies have been sold, being translated into dozens of languages, creative evenings were held with a full house, and few people held back tears while listening to the song 'Cranes'.

Kilar Khashirov, one of the first conquerors of Mount Elbrus, about whom one of the members of the 1829 expedition Jean-Charles de Besse wrote: "This commoner was from Great Kabarda, lining in a free village in Nalchik. His name is Killar, he was the only one who ascended that day to the top of Elbrus and had the good fortune to reach it. His memory should be preserved for posterity";

The Azerbaijani engineer, chairman of the State Commission on Piloted Flights Kerim Kerimov, who was one of the founders of the Soviet space program, but his identity was kept a secret from the public for most of his career, because he launched all the crews into space and was reported that spacecraft is ready for launch and on the completion of the mission after landing.