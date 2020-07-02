Turkey: 8 YPG/PKK terrorists get aggravated life terms

A Turkish court on Thursday gave eight YPG/PKK terrorists aggravated life sentences, Anadolu agency reports.

The Sanliurfa Heavy Criminal Court No. 6 sentenced Ibrahim Halaf, Mahmud Eddahir, Fendi Ahmed, Ali Sellum, Ahmet Utman, Ahmed Hamdullah, Ala Umedi and Mahmud Hamed, all terrorists who were nabbed during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in Syria.

During the hearing, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges of belonging to the terror group.

The prosecutor presented evidence of their affiliation with the YPG/PKK, saying they had been fighting for the terror group for a long time.