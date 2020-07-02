Erdoğan meets Qatari Emir in first visit abroad since COVID-19 outbreak
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has travelled to Qatar for a day of meetings on Thursday, and met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement, Ahval reports.
The two leaders were to discuss the “relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries” in “all aspects,” according to a previous statement.
In images released by Erdoğan’s office, the president was seen occasionally wearing a face mask, which he removed during the meetings.
Erdoğan left Turkey for the first time for the Doha meetings since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the country in March.
Vestnik Kavkaza
