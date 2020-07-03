Putin awards honorary title to 20 cities

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to award the honorary title ‘City of Labor Valor’ to 20 Russian cities. The document was uploaded to the Kremlin website.

Among the 20 cities are Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Samara, Perm, Nizhny Tagil, Saratov, Omsk, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Yaroslavl, Magnitogorsk, Izhevsk, Ufa, Tomsk, Ulyanovsk, Ivanovo, Novokuznetsk, Irkutsk and Borovichi.



In March 2020, Putin signed a law to institute a new honorary title. It is awarded to the cities whose residents made a substantial contribution to victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, ensuring uninterrupted manufacturing of military and civil-purpose products at city enterprises, manifesting mass labor heroism and self-sacrifice.