Russian volunteers vaccinated against COVID-19 feel well

Volunteers that have been vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks ago in Russia’s Burdenko military hospital have not developed any adverse symptoms, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.



"Volunteers from the first group that received one out of two components of a vaccine on June 18 are feeling well, they have not complained about their health. In the past two weeks, no serious adverse symptoms have been detected," the ministry said.



The volunteers forming part of the second group have received the first component of the vaccine on June 23, and 21 days later, they will be injected with the second component. "They are also feeling well, there are no complications or side effects," TASS cited the ministry as saying.



Clinical testing of a COVID-19 vaccine is held by the Russian Defense Ministry along with the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Clinical testing is expected to conclude in late July.