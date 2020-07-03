Parliamentary elections date announced in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has signed the order scheduling the parliamentary elections, the president's press service reported.



The parliamentary elections were set for October 4, 2020, AKIpress reported.



The Central Election Commission will organize the elections in line with the effective legislation.



The government will provide funding in accordance with the estimation of costs submitted by the Central Election Commission.



The order enters into force since the date of its official publication.