Nearly 1,600 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow in the past day

Doctors have cured another 1,591 COVID-19 patients in Moscow, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Friday.



"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps growing. Over the past day another 1,591 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has risen to 154,839," Rakova said.



All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations, TASS reported.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.