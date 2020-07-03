Georgia reports 4 new COVID-19cases

Georgia has reported four new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 943.

As of today 107 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, 821 of the 943 patients have recovered, while 15 others have died.

Two of the four new patients are truck drivers, while the remaining two are foreign citizens.



3,080 people remain under quarantine in the country, Agenda.ge reported.



Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 113,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

All individuals entering the country will still have to spend two-weeks in quarantine.

Georgian health officials say that most of the new cases reported over the past several weeks were imported. Many of the new patients are truck drivers.