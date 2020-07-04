Mishustin congratulates new French Prime Minister Jean Castex

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has congratulated Jean Castex on his appointment as French Prime Minister, expressing hope that cooperation between the countries would expand on different tracks, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

"I am confident that giving a boost to joint work between the governments will help to further strengthen Russian-French cooperation, to expand practical cooperation along different trajectories," Mishustin said in a telegram of congratulations.

He emphasized that ties of friendship and partnership were uniting Russia and France, that the countries were developing multi-faceted trade, economic, investment and scientific-technical cooperation as well as putting into practice major infrastructure projects.

"I wish you, dear Mr. Prime Minister good health, well-being and success in your important activity," Mishustin emphasized.