Int’l conference takes place on the eve of jubilee of Nursultan Nazarbayev

On July 3 the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine initiated an international conference The Way of the Leader on the eve of the jubilee of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reported citing the Embassy’ press service.

Opening the conference Kazakh Ambassador Darkhan Kaletayev noted that for Kazakhstanis Nursultan Nazarbayev is a founder of independent Kazakhstan and undisputable Leader of the nation. The diplomat told about milestones of the country’s development under the wise chairmanship of Elbasy. All the success and achievements are associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Eugeniy Yenin noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev is an architect of contemporary Kazakhstan-Ukraine relations contributing greatly for their development. Ex-Foreign Minister Konstantin Grishchenko said Nursultan Nazarbayev is the true Leader of the nation. President of the Ukrainian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Anatoly Kinakh highly appreciated the model of socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan formed by the First President.