Russia’s strategic bombers get latest data transfer systems

Vega Group of Ruselectronics Holding Company (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) will deliver the latest R-097M telecode communications systems to Russia’s Aerospace Force for upgrading long-range aircraft, the Ruselectronics press office reported on Friday.

"Until the end of the year, we are planning to deliver a batch of R-097M systems to the Defense Ministry as part of the upgrade of long-range aircraft," the press office quoted Vega CEO Vyacheslav Mikheyev as saying, TASS reports.

The qualifying flight tests of aircraft with the installed communications systems have successfully been completed, he said.

The R-097M communications system has been developed by the Kaluga-based Research Institute of Telemechanic Systems. The patented technical solution has provided a principally new possibility for telecode communications to transfer large amounts of data through lower bit rate channels.