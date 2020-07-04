Turkey bans entrance of Kazakhs as anti-COVID quarantine extended

Turkish authorities informed Kazakhstan’s Air Astana airline company that Kazakhstan citizens would be temporarily banned from entering Turkey for two weeks, Trend reports with reference to the Air Astana.

The company said that the prohibition is due to the re-introduction of quarantine regime in Kazakhstan starting July 2.

Flights from Almaty and Nur Sultan to Turkey’s Istanbul and Antalya will continue to return Kazakhs home after the end of their vacation in Turkey.

“According to the Turkish authorities, these measures are temporary. The restrictions are to be lifted in two weeks,” the company said.

Earlier this month, Kazakhstan announced a decision to resume international flights to a number of countries. The flights have been gradually resumed to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand, Georgia and Japan as of Jun. 20, 2020.

On Jun. 2, 2020, an announcement was made that Kazakhstan is reintroducing quarantine regime as the COVID-19 cases count is increasing countrywide.

By a decision of an intergovernmental commission, the quarantine is being imposed for a period of 14 days starting Jul. 5, 2020.