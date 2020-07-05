Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 24 to 3,953

Another 24 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said, TASS reported.

"Twenty-four patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

To date, a total of 3,953 deaths from confirmed COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been registered in the Russian capital. As of July 4, Moscow registered over 224,200 cases, with nearly 156,500 patients having recovered from the illness.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.