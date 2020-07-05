Putin congratulates Trump on US Independence Day - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his US counterpart Donald Trump on Independence Day marked on July 4, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, TASS reports.

"Yes. The congratulatory telegram was sent," Peskov told TASS when asked if Putin had congratulated Trump on Independence Day.

This year the US held the 244th celebration of the national holiday commemorating America’s declaration of independence from the British Empire on July 4, 1776.

On occasion of the holiday, Washington D.C. hosted an air parade including both historic planes of various epochs of air construction, starting from World War II, and modern aircraft.