Iran imposes new curbs as coronavirus toll rises

Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday as he launched new measures to try to curb the coronavirus at a meeting of the National Headquarters of Fight against Coronavirus, CGTN reports.

Wearing masks become mandatory in covered public places starting Sunday, Rouhani said on state television after tougher curbs were imposed in cities and towns in five provinces where the outbreak is rising after an easing of lockdowns from mid-April.

"Government employees should not serve people who do not wear masks and employees who do not wear them should be considered absentees and sent home," said Rouhani.

Those infected have a "religious duty" to notify others, Rouhani underlined then, adding: "Keeping your infection a secret violates the rights of other people."